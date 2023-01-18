Flick Fact: Has Lucca Grill always been a pizza place?

Question: Lucca Grill at Market and East in downtown Bloomington is one of the area’s most venerated pubs, nearing its 90th year, a place you walk past, look into the window and see a cook making your pizza. If you had passed Lucca in 1936, when it opened, what might you have seen in the window?
Answer: A live lobster tank was in the window. Lucca originally opened as a basic seafood restaurant with an Italian leaning.
Central Illinois home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Great opportunity. Become only the second owner of this quality, custom-built all brick two-story home in the Fleetwood Subdivision. The first floor offers a grand living room with fireplace, den with custom walnut paneling harvested from walnut trees originally on the properties, dining room with crown moulding trim, kitchen and dinette. The highlight of the first floor is the show-stopping massive sunroom (13 by 44) with large windows and a sunny southern exposure. This will be the GO TO room for all special events (birthday's and wedding receptions). This area is serviced by separate HVAC system. The second floor includes four oversized bedrooms including 3/4 primary bath suite and an additional full bath servicing the other three bedrooms. The space continues a fully finished basement completes this house. The basement includes a 2nd kitchen, dinette and family room with fireplace, bathroom and flex room. The house is situated on large rectangle lot with irrigation system and fenced backyard. Full size patio adjacent to sunroom. 2nd floor bedrooms have oak hardwood flooring under carpet Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade and call Fleetwood your next home.
Holy curb appeal! Wow, driving up this home will make you even more excited to see the inside! Beautiful hardwood floors and high vaulted ceilings, decorated with stunning wood beams greet you as enter the front door. The kitchen features travertine stone floors and a beautiful granite 9ft island for seating and food prep. There is a guest bedroom and full bathroom on the main floor as well as new carpet and a cozy fireplace in the living area, one of 3 fireplaces in the home, all gas starting!. The primary bedroom is on the second floor with its own balcony, the ensuite is updated and complete with a rainfall shower, separate jetted tub and walk in closet. Second floor has 3 additional bedrooms for guests, family, or flex space. Relax and cozy up in the basement with an area for movie watching by the fireplace. While having a movie night in the basement, no need to go upstairs, the full wet bar with dishwasher and refridgerator provide all you need! The basement also has additional flex space for dining, working out, or a home office, and a full bathroom. This amazing home was custom built in 1990 and has been maintained and updated over the years. It is tucked away in a beautiful Bloomington neighborhood, with mature trees, and sits on over half an acre with no back yard neighbors, private but in the heart of town, what more can you ask for?! Speaking of the private back yard, the deck was refurbished and painted with oversized top rails installed in Aug 2022. Grilling out back on summer nights? There is a gas line hookup for your grill and fire pit! Entire interior of home professionally painted in 2022. New carpet throughout in 2021. You will never run out of parking spaces with the 3 car garage, oversized apron driveway allowing for a 4th car... and with a driveway the length of Veterans parkway your guests will not need to park on the street :) This home is stunning and has it all, you must come see for yourself. Updates from previous sale in 2011: new kitchen, baths, doors, trim, plumbing, paint, flooring, furnace, AC, landscaping, and deck. Roof and garage doors in 2014. Water heater 2016. Exterior of home painted in 2020. Book your showing today!
Lovely home on prime cul-de-sac street, in desirable Hawthorne II Subdivision. Beautifully updated, light and bright. Functional floor plan with 6 bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. Two story foyer and great room, open eat-in kitchen, elegant dining room and living room. Main level primary suite with enormous walk in closet, and spa bathroom. 5 large bedrooms on the 2nd level, and 2 full bathrooms. Full partially finished basement with spacious lower level family room, bar, exercise room and 4th full bathroom. Large over sized private corner lot with a salt water in-ground swimming pool and the most perfect, custom, covered outdoor living space- designed and installed by Kaisner Landscaping. Custom paver patio, with built in grilling station (natural gas Napoleon grill), and a wood/gas combination outdoor fireplace. Recent updates include but not limited to: New roof with solar panels 2020, custom patio and covered outdoor kitchen and living space 2021, irrigation system 2020, newer fireplace surround, EV hook up in the garage, freshly painted throughout, kitchen overhead and under cabinet lighting, newer kitchen backsplash, and so much more. Easy access to Constitution Trail and Hawthorn II lake. *Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*