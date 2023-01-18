 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Flick Fact: Has Lucca Grill always been a pizza place?

Question: Lucca Grill at Market and East in downtown Bloomington is one of the area’s most venerated pubs, nearing its 90th year, a place you walk past, look into the window and see a cook making your pizza. If you had passed Lucca in 1936, when it opened, what might you have seen in the window?

Answer: A live lobster tank was in the window. Lucca originally opened as a basic seafood restaurant with an Italian leaning.

