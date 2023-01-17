 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Has anything from B-N ever made it to the moon?

  • 0

Question: Bloomington-Normal is the origin of millions of processed insurance forms, loads of Beer Nuts, thousands of college graduates who went to school here and these days even electric trucks. And yet, only one other B-N product has traveled 238,900 miles from home. Do you know what that is?

Answer: Back in the 1960s into the 1970s, for NASA’s Gemini and Apollo missions, Kathryn Beich Candies Co. (today the site of Ferrero USA plant along Beich Road in southwest Bloomington) made a high-energy candy bar for astronauts of such missions, including several trips to the moon. Who knows, there may be a Beich’s candy wrapper up there …

Bald eagles flock to the area around the Starved Rock lock and dam every winter. Park Ranger Julie McDonald of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers explains why.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News