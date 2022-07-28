 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Has a Democrat ever been a U.S. House rep from this area?

Question: In our history, with a Congressional election every two years, can you name the number of Democrats who have represented the Bloomington-Normal area in the U.S. Congress?

Answer: In our history, only four Democrats have been in Congress from this area: Frank Gillespie (1932), Louis FitzHenry (1912), Owen Scott (1890) and Adlai Stevenson I (1874 and again in 1878).

 

 

 

 

 

 

