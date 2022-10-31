Flick Fact: Halloween? One of our most dangerous days?

Question: True or false? It being Halloween, this is the deadliest day of the year to be a pedestrian in Illinois?
Answer: That’s false. But be careful today, because it’s close. The three deadliest days to be a pedestrian in Illinois are New Year's Day, New Year’s Eve and Halloween. That’s according to state statistics.
Look who attended the YMCA Strong Kids Breakfast
B.J. Wilken, Greg Yount, Jim Shirk
Jeremy Morris, Taygen Hursey
Patrick Manieri
J Phillips, Puneet Leekha, Charlie Moore
Andy Shirk, Brian Wipperman
Tessa Mizell
Larry and Marlene Dietz
Julie and Bob Dobski
Tori Weinberg, Heather Miller, Hillarie Lanham, Cheryl Magnuson, Jonell Kehias, Amanda Jones, Michelle Pazar
Tony DeAngelis, Mark Segobiano
Andrea Arduini, Kim Schoenbein, Cindy Segobiano, Karen DeAngelis, Bev Stevens, Suzi Nafziger, Paula Weiland
Taylor Morgan, Catherine Wills, Hillary McFeeters
Betty Garcia Patino, Norma and Jesus Ortiz
Bob Fleming, Val Beguin, Dan Duback
Darrin Cooper, Chris McGraw
Josh Kennedy, Dwight Bodine
Willie Holton Halbert with great granddaughter, Ryleigh Beaulieu