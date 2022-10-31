 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Halloween? One of our most dangerous days?

Question: True or false? It being Halloween, this is the deadliest day of the year to be a pedestrian in Illinois?

Answer: That’s false. But be careful today, because it’s close. The three deadliest days to be a pedestrian in Illinois are New Year's Day, New Year’s Eve and Halloween. That’s according to state statistics.

