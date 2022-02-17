 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Got your pre-storm strawberry Pop Tart yet?

Question: True or false? At Super Walmart stores, they sell more strawberry Pop Tarts on the day before a snow storm than any other time in a year.

Answer: That is true, according to the company. No one can fully explain why that occurs, though.

 

