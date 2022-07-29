 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Gain 5 pounds in one day? It can easily happen here!

Question: And you thought you had the corner on gaining weight. This time of year, pumpkins can gain how many pounds in a single day?

Answer: At peak growth, the typical pumpkin can grow by 5 pounds a day. So they will tell you in Morton, world pumpkin capital. Those giant pumpkins you see can grow by as much as 60 pounds a day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

