 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: From which area town is comedian/Conan sidekick Andy Richter?

  • 0

Question: On NBC’s “Celebrity Jeopardy,” former Conan O’Brien late-night sidekick Andy Richter disappointed what north-central Illinois town when on this week’s episode he missed the “Final Jeopardy” question and a chance of making the popular quiz show’s semifinals? (1) Pontiac; (2) Odell; (3) Yorkville; (4) Dwight.

Answer: Richter, 56, grew up in the Kendall County town of (3) Yorkville where, before TV stardom, in 1984 he experienced the ultimate — he was prom king at Yorkville High.

John Solberg, co-owner, makes sure to open early on Saturdays and Sundays and any day there are Premier League matches for the soccer community in Bloomington-Normal
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News