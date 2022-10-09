 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: From what college did many of Illinois’ judges used to graduate?

  • 0

Question: If just after World War II you’d done a survey of judges, you would have discovered the chief justice and an associate justice of the Illinois Supreme Court, as well as eight circuit court judges from Illinois’ 17 circuits, all graduated from the same prestigious law school. Was that the law school at: (1) University of Illinois; (2) DePaul; (3) Northwestern; (4) Bradley; (5) Illinois Wesleyan.

Answer: It was the law school at (5) Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, a renowned education center in the early 20th century for would-be lawyers and potential judges a century ago. That’s before the law school ran into financial issues and closed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News