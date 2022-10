Flick Fact: Fill ‘er up while you eat or sleep?

Question: With plans to have them across America, outside of a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in north Normal is the very first of what in all of Illinois?

Answer: It’s the very first Rivian Waypoints charging site, open to all EVs. It’s where there are five Level 2 chargers at the hotel along Bradford Lane, the first in the electric truck maker’s partnership with Hilton, and part of a Rivian plan to locate Level 2 chargers, a slower charge, at locations across the U.S. where people eat, sleep, work or spend a day, like at state and national parks. Next up for a Waypoints in Illinois: a Hilton in suburban Naperville.