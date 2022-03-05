 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Fifty years ago today in Bloomington? Cheers!

Question: Fifty years ago today was a Sunday and for the very first time in Bloomington, you could go into a bar and do what?

Answer: Buy a beer. Before Sunday March 5, 1972, alcohol sales on a Sunday were illegal in any Bloomington bar, restaurant, hotel and bowling alley. It still could not be purchased in grocery stores on a Sunday, until later in the 1970s.

 

 

