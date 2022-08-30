Flick Fact: Famed Lincoln-Douglas debates? Caused by a Bloomington event?

Question: One-hundred sixty-four years ago this month, back in August 1858, the famed Lincoln-Douglas debates between Abe and Stephen A. Douglas — called the greatest political debates of all time — took place in Galesburg, Ottawa, Charleston, Freeport, Quincy, Alton and Jonesboro. Do you know what happened in Bloomington in July 1858 that caused the famous debates?
Answer: According to the book “Railroads and the Civil War,” at a political rally in Bloomington, Douglas attacked Lincoln, who was in the audience, and Lincoln supporters in the crowd called for Lincoln to reply. But because Douglas had paid for the arrangements, Lincoln did not want to “intrude on Douglas’ show” and afterward, suggested they have a series of debates instead. Thus was set the stage for true American history.
Watch now: Photos from Friday's Style in Stereo concert in Downtown Bloomington
Kimberly Wright, Queena Amore, Joe Palma
Kyle Yap
Annie and Scott Swanson
Patrick and Sara Hoban
Steve and Julie Kubsch
Nick Leroy
Roger Miller, Mateusz Janik, Bill Flick
Brandy Finney, Michelle McConnell, Christina Rogers
Liz Palma
Julie Koh, Vicki and Robert Varney, David Koh
Dan Adams
Joe Palma
Joe Palma
Kendall Johnson
Joe Palma
Kimberly Wright, Joe Palma
Kimberly Wright
Joe Palma
Kimberly Wright
Kimberly Wright
Queena Amore
Kimberly Wright
Chris Lackey
Tommy Miles
Dancing in the streets
Joe Palma with daughter Bella
Joe Palma's #1 fan, daughter Bella, hugs her dad as he performs