Flick Fact: Famed Lincoln-Douglas debates? Caused by a Bloomington event?

Question: One-hundred sixty-four years ago this month, back in August 1858, the famed Lincoln-Douglas debates between Abe and Stephen A. Douglas — called the greatest political debates of all time — took place in Galesburg, Ottawa, Charleston, Freeport, Quincy, Alton and Jonesboro. Do you know what happened in Bloomington in July 1858 that caused the famous debates?

Answer: According to the book “Railroads and the Civil War,” at a political rally in Bloomington, Douglas attacked Lincoln, who was in the audience, and Lincoln supporters in the crowd called for Lincoln to reply. But because Douglas had paid for the arrangements, Lincoln did not want to “intrude on Douglas’ show” and afterward, suggested they have a series of debates instead. Thus was set the stage for true American history.