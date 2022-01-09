Flick Fact: Famed actress Natalie Wood’s tie now to B-N?

Question: Forty years after Hollywood actress Natalie Wood drowned off the coast of California’s Catalina Island, the circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery. The latest book, “Brainstorm: An Investigation of Mysterious Death of Film Star Natalie Wood,” sheds new light and was authored by trial lawyer Sam Perroni, who spent five years looking into the case. Why might this latest book also spawn interest in Bloomington-Normal?
Answer: Perroni grew up in Normal, is a 1967 Normal Community grad, graduated from the University of Illinois and gained a law degree in Arkansas where over a career he has become one of the state’s most renowned lawyers and prosecutors. He and a key research assistant, Jan Morris of Bloomington, are slated to be in downtown Bloomington, in the lobby of the Monroe Center (Fox & Hounds building) Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to personally sign his latest book.
