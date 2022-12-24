Flick Fact: Everyone’s been to Orchard Place, Illinois, right?

Question: Almost everyone in this area has been to Orchard Place, Illinois, at least once. Do you even know where it is?

Answer: Eighty years ago, Orchard Place was founded in a rural stretch of northeast Illinois and selected as the site of a new air base and aircraft manufacturing facility, part of the World War II effort. After the war, the City of Chicago bought the airport from the U.S. government and converted it into a commercial airport, and changed its name to O’Hare International Airport. To this day at O’Hare, your luggage will still be tagged “ORD,” as a memory of Orchard Place.