Flick Fact: Ever wonder why and how TV-25 got 25 as its number?

Question: There’s a reason the area’s NBC affiliate, WEEK, has the number 25 as its channel number, and it may have saved the station. Do you know why?

Answer: When WEEK began broadcasting in the 1950s, it was originally Channel 43. But TV viewers back then rarely went that high on the TV dial, so WEEK petitioned for a channel number change, and it chose “25” because it was the number exactly between the numbers of the Peoria area’s other two TV stations, channels 31 and 19.

