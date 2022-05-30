 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Eureka College, not in Eureka?

Question: True or false? Eureka College naturally was founded in Eureka, Illinois?

Answer: False! The college actually was founded in 1848 in Walnut Grove, the original name of Eureka, as Walnut Grove Academy. But in the mid-1850s, officials discovered there already was a Walnut Grove in Illinois, and the town’s name and college’s name were both changed, according to legend, to Eureka, after a Greek expression that means “I found it!”

