Flick Fact: Driver’s education? Born in Central Illinois?

Question: Can you name the Central Illinois high school that was among the first in Illinois to offer a driver’s education course and the second in all of America to have a driver’s education car?

Answer: It was Normal Community where, in 1937, Bob Neuman launched a driver’s education course and 10 years later, convinced the school board to buy a driver’s ed car. Neuman, namesake today of Neuman Gym at Kingsley Junior High (the original NCHS), was a storied man, an Illinois Wesleyan University grad who played three years in the NFL, then later in Normal became a coach, principal and driver’s ed pioneer. He died in 1984, at a McLean County Board meeting, where he was a member of the county board.