 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Downstate Illinois, birthplace of what popular candy bars?

  • 0

Question: Bloomington is the birthplace of Laffy Taffy and Katydids, created at the Beich’s Candy factory. Two other downstate cities are the original homes of two other very popular candies, in this case, candy bars. Do you know those cities?

Answer: Robinson is the home of the Heath Bar, created in 1928 by L.S. Heath. And the Payday bar made a real payday for the Hollywood Candy Co. in nearby Centralia.

Bloomington-Normal volunteers stuffed more than 1,500 stockings Sunday to be sent abroad as part of Operation Santa.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News