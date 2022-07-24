Flick Fact: Donating a pig can enroll you at Illinois Wesleyan?

Question: True or false? If you don’t think you have enough cash to enroll at Bloomington’s Illinois Wesleyan University, giving the university a pig or several bushels of corn and beans might work.

Answer: That was true back in 1932, when the Great Depression was holding students back because of low finances. That’s when the government, fearful American students would give up going to college, began encouraging universities, like IWU, to find “innovative” ways for students to be able to attend college.