Flick Fact: Donald Trump ordered WHAT at the Airport McDonald’s?

Question: As Thanksgiving nears, when Americans all sit down to a meal, can you name the last sitting U.S. president to sit down to a meal in Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: It would have been President George H. Bush and his wife, Barbara, who dined at Jumer’s Chateau (today’s Chateau) in 1989. Gerald Ford, also in 1989 and an ex-president by then, ate a midnight bowl of Neapolitan ice cream while staying at Jumer’s for a B-N speaking engagement. In 2016, then-future president Donald Trump had a staff aide make a McDonald’s to-go order at the Airport McDonald’s. According to the aide at the Synergy Flight Center where Trump was appearing: two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, no fries and a chocolate malted. “That’s what he always orders,” said the aide.

