Flick Fact: ‘Does this uniform make me look fat?’

Question: True or false? If that police officer in Bloomington, Normal or one of the outlying towns looks fat, the officer isn’t really.

Answer: As ridiculous as it might seem, that might be an easy true. In their work outfits — and that includes a gun, belt, holster, hat, handcuffs, vest and body camera — an officer in Illinois today is carrying around an extra 25 pounds of stuff.

