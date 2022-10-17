Flick Fact: ‘Does this uniform make me look fat?’

Question: True or false? If that police officer in Bloomington, Normal or one of the outlying towns looks fat, the officer isn’t really. Answer: As ridiculous as it might seem, that might be an easy true. In their work outfits — and that includes a gun, belt, holster, hat, handcuffs, vest and body camera — an officer in Illinois today is carrying around an extra 25 pounds of stuff.
Watch now: Photos from Leaders of Distinction event
Athena honoree Jessica McKnight, Athena winner Aimee Beam, Athena honoree Roxanne Hartrich
J. A. Hurt
Pantagraph 20 under 40 honorees
Pantagraph 20 under 40 honorees
J. A. Hurt
Nate Hinch, Cheryl Magnuson, Dan Adams, Chamber president/CEO Charlie Moore
Nate Hinch, Cheryl Magnuson, Dan Adams, Chamber president/CEO Charlie Moore
J. A. Hurt
Standing: 20 under 40 honoree Laura O’Connor with Michael O’Connor ; Seated: Matt and Erica O’Neill, Billy Blue,
J. A. Hurt
Cat Woods, Sonja Reece, David Taylor
J. A. Hurt
20 under 40 honoree Victoria and Josh Padilla
J. A. Hurt
20 under 40 honoree Matt and Allie Coates
J. A. Hurt
20 under 40 honoree Paul Garcia, Anna Taggart, Ernie Garcia
J. A. Hurt
Ernie Garcia, Jonell Kehias
J. A. Hurt
Dan Adams, Jonell Kehias, Cheryl Magnuson
J. A. Hurt
Nate Hinch, Cheryl Magnuson
J. A. Hurt
Dan Adams, 20 under 40 honoree Dominique Stevenson
J. A. Hurt
20 under 40 honoree Taylor Williams
J. A. Hurt
Taylor, Danielle, Bill, Judy and Paul Williams
J. A. Hurt
Punett Leekha, Dave Sharar
J. A. Hurt
Rhonda holding Dominique II, Gabrielle and Dominique Stevenson
J. A. Hurt
Madison Seibring, Barb Nathan
J. A. Hurt
Stephen Jeffreys, 20 under 40 honoree Kyle Stang
J. A. Hurt
Cathy Olofsson, Tracy Patkunas
J. A. Hurt
Heather Miller, Melissa Kummer
J. A. Hurt
Nancy, Stephen, Amy and 20 under 40 honoree Ben Jeffreys
J. A. Hurt
Heather Miller, Melissa and Jake Kummer
J. A. Hurt
Crystal Rossman, 20 under 40 honoree Amanda L. Willette, Carrie Stevenson
Crystal Rossman, 20 under 40 honoree Amanda L. Willette, Carrie Stevenson
J. A. Hurt
Julie Dobski, Matt Coates
J. A. Hurt
Dan Adams, Chef Stu Hummel
J. A. Hurt
Friends, family and co-workers of Athena winner Aimee Beam
J. A. Hurt
Brian Wipperman, Dan Adams
J. A. Hurt
Brian Wipperman, Bob Dobski
J. A. Hurt
20 under 40 honoree Adam Janssen with Rachel Janssen
J. A. Hurt
Enjoying the evening
J. A. Hurt
Cathy Oloffson, Normal Mayor Chris Koos
J. A. Hurt
Liz Holtz, Abbi Strader
J. A. Hurt
Frank Gutwein, Tanner Perterson, Sarah Den
J. A. Hurt
20 under 40 honoree Courtney Blake with the Palace Events team
20 under 40 honoree Courtney Blake with the Palace Events team
J. A. Hurt
Katie Garth, Katy Killian
J. A. Hurt
Taylor Buecher, Jenna Mamer, Tracey Dunne
J. A. Hurt
Dr. Kate Browne
J. A. Hurt
Ben Mitzelfelt
J. A. Hurt
Laura O'Connor
J. A. Hurt
Taylor Williams
J. A. Hurt
Angelique Racki
J. A. Hurt
Trey Rogers
Trey Rogers
J. A. Hurt
Trevor Seibring
J. A. Hurt
Dominique Stevenson
J. A. Hurt
Amanda L. Willette
J. A. Hurt
Liz Larson Rising Leader Award winner Victoria Padilla
Liz Larson Rising Leader Award winner Victoria Padilla
J. A. Hurt
Aimee Beam giving Cat Woods a hug
J. A. Hurt
Roxanne Hartrich
J. A. Hurt
Brian Beam giving Aimee Beam a hug
J. A. Hurt
Roxanne Hartrich
J. A. Hurt
Dani and Brian Wipperman
Dani and Brian Wipperman
J. A. Hurt
Heather Miller and Cheryl Magnuson
Heather Miller and Cheryl Magnuson
J. A. Hurt
Athena winner Aimee Beam
J. A. Hurt
Brian Beam taking a picture of Aimee Beam
J. A. Hurt
Michael Meyer, Chase Kusnerik, Sara Larsen, Nicole Hoffman
Michael Meyer, Chase Kusnerik, Sara Larsen, Nicole Hoffman
J. A. Hurt
Judy Buchanan, Jessica and Vicki McKnight, Sonja Reece
Judy Buchanan, Jessica and Vicki McKnight, Sonja Reece
J. A. Hurt
Michael Williams, Laura O’Connor, Julie Dobski, Michael O’Connor
Michael Williams, Laura O’Connor, Julie Dobski, Michael O’Connor
J. A. Hurt
Matt Coates, Cheryl Magnuson
J. A. Hurt
Dominique Stevenson holding Dominique II
J. A. Hurt
Aimee and Brian Beam
J. A. Hurt
Joyce Eikenberg, Brian Beam
J. A. Hurt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!