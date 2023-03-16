Question: Do you drive up to Chicago … or actually down?

Answer: You guessed it – we actually drive down to Chicago. In terms of altitude, Bloomington-Normal is 200 feet higher than Chicago. At 797 feet above sea level, B-N is, in fact, “king of the hill” in Illinois. Everyone drives up to Bloomington. We’re higher than Champaign (764 feet), Chicago (597), Springfield (584), Quad Cities (581), Peoria (502) and Carbondale (415).