Flick Fact: Do ‘American Idol’ contestants make big money?

Question: True or false? In making it to the final 14 competition this season of TV’s “American Idol,” Normal’s Leah Marlene made some good money?

Answer: Not yet. In fact, according to Fox Business, between travel and accommodations for “Idol” tryouts and call-backs and an enrollment fee of $1,600 to be in the SAG-AFTRA union, until making the final 24 field, the average "Idol" contestant can expect to instead spend between $3,000 to $5,000. But the exposure and national TV appearances can lead to many other opportunities for making money. Then, once in the top 24, contestants receive about $1,570, plus meals, per show, says Fox Business. And then, logically, the farther they go, the better the money. Now in the final 14, Leah Marlene appears AGAIN tonight at 7 p.m. on ABC-TV.

 

 

 

