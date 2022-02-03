 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Did this Hollywood actress ever wrestle against a B-N team?

Question: If in 2006 a wrestling squad from a Bloomington-Normal high school had squared off against Highland Park High School, who might have wrestled against one of the local wrestlers?

Answer: Believe it or not, the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” aka Emmy Award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan, who was on the Highland Park (Illinois) High boys (you read that correctly) wrestling team before giving it up to more pursue drama. “I miss it,” said Brosnahan, 31, on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I loved wrestling.” By the way, season four of “Mrs. Maisel” drops Feb. 18 on Amazon Prime.

 

