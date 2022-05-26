Flick Fact: Did that Fox News reporter in Buffalo look familiar?

Question: Doing the lead reporting for Fox News on the horrific mass killings at a Buffalo supermarket has been reporter, Alexis McAdams. Why might she look familiar?

Answer: From 2009 to 2013, Alexis was a broadcast student at Illinois State University. After interning at WGN during her ISU years and graduating in 2013, she landed jobs at WLS-Channel 7, Chicago, and Fox Chicago. That’s before last November, when she became a New York City-based correspondent for Fox.