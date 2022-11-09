Flick Fact: Did Abe Lincoln ever walk along Lincoln Street in Bloomington?

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Question: While across America Abe Lincoln’s name is everywhere today, do you know the first three things on the planet named for him, before or shortly after his assassination in 1865?

Answer: Abe himself christened Lincoln, the Logan County town, in 1853. Lincoln College there (it closed in May after 157 years) was chartered two months before his death. And Lincoln Street, on Bloomington’s south side, is said to have been the very first street in America named after Abe.

