Question: Of America’s five largest libraries, only one is west of Washington, D.C. Do you know where that is?

Answer: The largest library in the U.S. is naturally the Library of Congress in D.C. That’s followed by the Boston Public Library; Harvard University; New York City Public Library … and the University of Illinois Library along Gregory Drive in Urbana. Amazingly, it has 13.1 million volumes. If you’d check out one a day, you’ll finally be done in 36,000 years.