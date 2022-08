Question: In a straight, north-south line between the northernmost tip of the Michigan peninsula all the way south to New Orleans and the Gulf of Mexico, can you name the highest point along that line?

Answer: It’s a field near Saybrook in McLean County, at 955.7 feet above sea level. You can’t miss it — it’s at such a high altitude for the area, a communications tower sits at the high point. Even if it seems as if we’re flat land and prairie, we’re actually higher than anyone else.