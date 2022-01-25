Flick Fact: Can you name the Illinois town sandwiched between three counties?

Question: Do you know the Illinois town of 7,500 where residents are called “Sandwich People” and is home of the country’s only “Sandwich Fair” that has nothing to do with cold cuts and cheese on white bread?

Answer: Where else but Sandwich, the town that lies on the Kendall County and DeKalb County line, just over the line from LaSalle County as well. Actor Hugh Brannum, who played “Mr. Green Jeans” on the popular 1960s/’70s children’s TV show, "Captain Kangaroo," is one of the late great Sandwich People.