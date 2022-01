Question: Can you name the product that Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray and Guy Fieri use in their kitchens that's also made in Effingham, the south-central Illinois town of 12,500?

Answer: They all use butcher blocks and cutting boards made at John Boos & Co., a world renowned kitchenware company that’s been a part of Effingham since 1887. There are two stores in Effingham in which to buy the John Boos products.