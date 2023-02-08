Question: True or false? Until the 1960s, if you had wanted to sit in one of Central Illinois’ largest sporting arenas to watch talented athletes perform, you wouldn’t have gone to Redbird Arena or Shirk Center or any high school gym, but instead the back yard at 1201 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington.

Answer: That’s true. It’s where famed circus aerialist Eddie Ward Sr., part of the famed Flying Wards based in Bloomington and stars of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, had his practice barn. It’s also where literally thousands gathered each year to watch the aerialists work out before they went out on the circus circuit for another summer performance season.