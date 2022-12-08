 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Bloomington’s east side — birthplace of Dolly’s fame?

Question: Dolly Parton has been voted Entertainer of the Year for 2022, a not-so-surprising development as she has Dollywood, does annual Christmas specials, as a longtime country star in 2022 was somehow even inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame, and now is such a mega-star, she’s simply “Dolly.” Do you know where it all began for her?

Answer: On Aug. 1, 1974, on a Thursday evening and not even a Saturday feature, Dolly Parton performed at the McLean County Fair, and that is where she began her solo career. A Netflix special — “Dolly Parton: Here I Am” — even has a grainy clip of her performing in Bloomington, on a field that today is site of a Lowe’s store.

