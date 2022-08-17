Flick Fact: Bloomington’s claim to fame in downtown Denver?

Question: True or false? If you would choose to climb the hundreds of steps to the top of the Colorado State Capitol in downtown Denver — it is such a steep climb in a city that already is a mile high in altitude, and posted signs warn of potential heart attacks — you are greeted by the former sheriff of McLean County. Answer: That’s true. There at the top of the steps is a bust of John Long Routt, raised in Bloomington and a graduate of schools here, who after serving in the Civil War was appointed to be the first governor of Colorado. Before the war, Routt lived on Taylor Street in Bloomington and was sheriff here as well.
PHOTOS: First day of football practice for Bloomington-Normal area schools
Senior Marcus Griffin looks for a receiver during the first day of Bloomington football practice earlier this month. Griffin, who added 20 pounds in the offseason, hopes to take a step in his second year as the Raiders' quarterback.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community running backs participate in a drill Monday during practice.
Randy Reinhardt
University High football coach Brody Walworth talks to his team before Monday's opening practice at Hancock Stadium.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal Community coach Jason Drengwitz speaks to his team after its first practice Monday.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal West quarterback Jayden Mangruem tosses a pass Monday during practice.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal West defenders work on various alignments during practice Monday.
Randy Reinhardt
