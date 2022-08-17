Flick Fact: Bloomington’s claim to fame in downtown Denver?

Question: True or false? If you would choose to climb the hundreds of steps to the top of the Colorado State Capitol in downtown Denver — it is such a steep climb in a city that already is a mile high in altitude, and posted signs warn of potential heart attacks — you are greeted by the former sheriff of McLean County.

Answer: That’s true. There at the top of the steps is a bust of John Long Routt, raised in Bloomington and a graduate of schools here, who after serving in the Civil War was appointed to be the first governor of Colorado. Before the war, Routt lived on Taylor Street in Bloomington and was sheriff here as well.