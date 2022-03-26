 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Bloomington-Normal's ‘new’ Division Street?

  • 0

Question: Division Street is the “official” dividing street of the Twin Cities, with everyone north of it in Normal and everyone south in Bloomington. But can you name a far east-side street that clearly also shows the division between the two cities?

Answer: It’s Fort Jesse Road, east of Veterans Parkway, where as you drive you’ll notice all the fire hydrants on the north side of the road are red (Normal) and all the hydrants on the south side of the street are yellow (Bloomington). (Thanks to Jim Haas for the fact.)

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News