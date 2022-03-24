 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Bloomington-Normal's biggest roofing nightmare?

Question: And you thought it was expensive putting a new roof on your home. Consider Illinois State University. In just roofs alone, how many acres of roof is the university responsible for maintaining?

Answer: ISU maintains about 2 million (million!) square feet of roof, or about 35 entire acres. That’s like having to re-roof about 27 entire football fields.

 

 

 

