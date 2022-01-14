Flick Fact: Bloomington-Normal’s oldest business celebrating a birthday today?

Question: Can you name the oldest business in all of Bloomington-Normal, today celebrating its 185th birthday?
Answer: That would be this newspaper, founded back on Jan. 14, 1837, a full 10 years before even the Chicago Tribune was conceived.
