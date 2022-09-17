 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Besides the obvious, why is it called ‘Constitution Trail’ in B-N?

Question: Covering 45 miles of asphalted paths that crisscross Bloomington-Normal and McLean County is Constitution Trail. It’s named that after the U.S. Constitution, but for one other reason, too. Do you know the other reason?

Answer: It was dedicated on Sept. 17, 1989 — 33 years ago today — that then was the 200th anniversary of passage of the U.S. Constitution.

