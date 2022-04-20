Flick Fact: Before it was Interstate 39/U.S. 51, what was it called?

Question: You know it as Interstate 39, and also U.S. 51, as it traverses north-south through this area. But when it became a “paved hard road” nearly 100 years ago, it first went by another name. Do you know what that was?
Answer: When it first opened as a “paved hard road” in 1925, before they gave highways and interstates numbers, it was known simply as the “Meridian Highway,” because it neatly divided Illinois in half, covering the state’s meridian, from Rockford to Cairo, via LaSalle, Bloomington, Salem and Vandalia.
Watch now: 22 Egg-cellent photos from the Doggie Easter Egg Hunt
