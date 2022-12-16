 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Barry Manilow's memory of playing ISU's Horton Field House...

Question: Legendary Horton Field House was a celebrated place last weekend when the Illinois State University men’s basketball team played its first game there in 34 years. But it’s been historic for more than just basketball. For example, of the thousands of venues he’s played in an amazing career, what does music icon Barry Manilow remember about Horton?

Answer: Manilow, 79, remembers playing Horton on Nov. 11, 1975 (tickets: $4), when a limousine took him to the door where he was met by something he’d never encountered: an entourage of fans. “That was the first time … that ever happened,” Manilow told an audience at the downtown Coliseum in 2012. “This (city) has a special memory for me.” Manilow, by the way, is a stage name. His real name: Barry Alan Pincus.

The 40th annual McLean County Children's Christmas Party was held Saturday, Dec. 11, at Midwest Food Bank in Normal.
