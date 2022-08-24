Flick Fact: Bad spelling isn’t just a new-age problem?

Question: In Bloomington, what do Vale Street, Mirium Drive, Stewart Street, Catherine Street and Radbourne Drive have in common? Answer: They’re misspelled, all originally registered on city scrolls by an apparent poor transcriber, or speller, or uncertainty of just how to spell it. They are named after: William Vail, an 1880s developer; Miriam Koons, an investor in the Suburban East subdivision; John Stuart, a 19th century congressman; Catharine Allin, a member of one of Bloomington’s earliest families; and Charles “Old Hoss” Radbourn, the Pro Baseball Hall of Famer from Bloomington whose Evergreen Cemetery gravestone reads “Radbourne” (with an “e”), but whose Cooperstown plaque, as well as other records, has no “e.”
Photos: 2022 Cruisin' Uptown Normal event
A 1955 Crown Victoria with a glass roof, owned by Bernie Miller, 78, of Pontiac, is parked Saturday on North Street in uptown Normal for a car cruise-in event.
Dave Kopsell, right, of Bloomington, gets a close look under the hood of a 1967 Dodge Charger owned by Dave Jones, left, who brought three of his Chargers out to a Saturday cruise-in in uptown Normal.
Stephen Stewart, of Carlock, on Saturday in uptown Normal shines the rims of his dream car: a 1986 Buick Grand National.
Shown is a 1971 Oldsmobile 442-W30, parked Saturday at a cruise-in event in uptown Normal. Owner Jake Bauman, of Goodfield, said he and his wife, Chris Bauman, drove it for their 1973 honeymoon before trading it off in 1977. The married couple reacquired the car last year after finding it on Facebook just 20 miles from their home.
A 1947 Ford Deluxe, owned by Cecil Jones, of Bloomington, is parked on North Street in uptown Normal Saturday as part of a cruise-in organized by the Mid-State Cruisers.
Three of Dave Jones' Dodge Chargers are parked in a row Saturday on East Beaufort Street in uptown Normal.
A silver 1967 Dodge Charger owned by Dave Jones, of Downs, has its engine on display at a Saturday cruise-in event in Normal.
From left, Cindy and Don Kopack with the Mid State Cruisers are the organizers of Saturday's Cruise-In at uptown Normal.
Dave Jones, of Downs, flips through a photo book on Saturday in Normal showing a lifetime of memories made with a 1967 Dodge Charger he purchased at age 19.
A wooden sign placed in a 1971 Oldsmobile at a Saturday car cruise-in event in uptown Normal commemorates a 1973 honeymoon ride taken by Jake and Chris Bauman, of Goodfield.
Michael Asfaw, front center, shows his 3-year-old son Auggie, second from right, a horn on a classic car on Saturday at an uptown Normal cruise-in event.
From left, Chris and Jake Bauman.
