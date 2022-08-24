Flick Fact: Bad spelling isn’t just a new-age problem?

Answer: They’re misspelled, all originally registered on city scrolls by an apparent poor transcriber, or speller, or uncertainty of just how to spell it. They are named after: William Vail, an 1880s developer; Miriam Koons, an investor in the Suburban East subdivision; John Stuart, a 19th century congressman; Catharine Allin, a member of one of Bloomington’s earliest families; and Charles “Old Hoss” Radbourn, the Pro Baseball Hall of Famer from Bloomington whose Evergreen Cemetery gravestone reads “Radbourne” (with an “e”), but whose Cooperstown plaque, as well as other records, has no “e.”