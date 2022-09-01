Flick Fact: B-N's tie to the Artemis rocket launch to the moon?

Question: The forthcoming Artemis rocket launch to the moon will take place at Cape Canaveral in Florida and will feature the rocket's main engines developed by a California company, Aerojet Rocketdyne. It will also include a touch of the Bloomington-Normal area. Do you know how?

Answer: A Normal University High graduate in 2000, Samantha (Dawson) Fuchs is these days a senior manager and program management specialist for Aerojet Rocketdyne and lives in Simi Valley, California. "I'm not a rocket scientist but get to work with the best of the best rocket scientists every day," says Samantha, affectionally known by friends and family as Sammie. "To say that I'm excited about the launch would be an understatement. The entire company is bursting with excitement.” Her parents, Marie and Terry Dawson, still live in Carlock.