Flick Fact: B-N’s beginnings...by a Greek scholar?

Question: True or false? The Town of Normal, Illinois State University, the Pontiac Correctional Center and this newspaper were founded by 1800s visionary Jesse Fell, who also was an educated Greek scholar.

Answer: That’s all true. Why do you think the name of the newspaper is a merger of “panta” and “graph,” which derive from Greek words that together mean “to write all things”?

 

