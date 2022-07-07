 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: B-N real estate agents are among America’s busiest?

Question: True or false? Based on number of showings, real estate agents in Bloomington-Normal this year are the second busiest group of such folk in all of America? 

Answer: If you believe the website, ShowingTime.com, the two hottest markets for showings in the U.S. this year have been Burlington, Vt., with 15.80 showings per listing, and Bloomington-Normal, with 12.39 showings per listing. Bridgeport, Conn. and Cleveland, Ohio, were listed as close behind, with Richmond, Va.; Akron, Ohio; Rochester, N.Y.; and Hartford, Conn. also recording double-digit showings per listing. 

 

 

 

 

