 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: At OK Appliance in Bloomington, are the appliances just OK?

  • 0

Question: A popular longtime appliance store in the Twin Cities is OK Appliance. Does that mean its appliances are just OK?

Answer: The “OK” has nothing to do with quality of product, but instead the initials of the store’s founder back in 1945 — Orville Kant. His sons, Steve and Kevin, run the store now.

Bloomington/Normal Area Scholastic Chess annual Martin Luther King tournament
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News