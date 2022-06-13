 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: At Bradley University, just who was Bradley?

Question: At Bradley University in Peoria, is that a man’s first name or last name?

Answer: Neither. The Bradley Polytechnic Institute was founded in 1897 by philanthropist Lydia Moss Bradley, in memory of her husband, Tobias, and their six children, all of whom died early and suddenly, leaving Mrs. Bradley a childless widow but wanting to help others.

 

 

 

 

