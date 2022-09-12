 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: As NBC makes history today, what Central Illinois town will notice?

  • 0

Question: Today, for the first time in the history of NBC, the network will not have a single daytime soap opera, as one of the longest-scripted TV programs in the world, “Days Of Our lives,” airing regularly since Nov. 8, 1965, is moved off-network and relocated to NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Through those 57 years, do you know where “Days Of Our Lives” has been fictionally based? 

Answer: The series is set in Illinois in the fictional city of “Salem.” And so Salem, Ill., a south-central Illinois town of 7,500 that runs along I-57, has adopted “Days Of Our Lives” as its home. Until recently, Salem, Ill., even held a “Salem Days Fest” at which several cast members of “Days Of Our Lives” attended. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News