Flick Fact: As harvest approaches, what happens to all our corn?

Question: McLean County is one of the world’s largest producers of corn. But what happens to the corn after it is harvested here?

Answer: After harvesting, most of McLean County’s corn is taken by barge down the Mississippi River. Here are the most incredible numbers: a barge holds 1.4 tons of corn, or a little more than 48,000 bushels. And it would take about 1,270 barges to haul away just the corn from McLean County. Last year, it produced an amazing 61 million bushels of corn.