 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: As harvest approaches, what happens to all our corn?

  • 0

Question: McLean County is one of the world’s largest producers of corn. But what happens to the corn after it is harvested here?

Answer: After harvesting, most of McLean County’s corn is taken by barge down the Mississippi River. Here are the most incredible numbers: a barge holds 1.4 tons of corn, or a little more than 48,000 bushels. And it would take about 1,270 barges to haul away just the corn from McLean County. Last year, it produced an amazing 61 million bushels of corn.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News