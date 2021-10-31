Flick Fact: As 'everywhere' actor Gary Cole now stars in 'NCIS,' too …

Question: Monday night on CBS, the top-rated show "NCIS" takes another turn when the legendary Gibbs (Mark Harmon) steps aide for a new special agent in charge, played by actor Gary Cole, who seems to end up in every popular TV series. Where does Cole himself think his love of acting began? Be specific.

Answer: It was, according to Cole, at 353 S. School St. in Normal. That’s Westhoff Theater at Illinois State University where in 1975 Cole played lead in an ISU production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and, as described in a 2017 ISU commencement address, “fully fell in love with the art of acting.” Co-starring, by the way, with Cole were Moira Harris of Pontiac, today wife of actor Gary Sinise, the late Phil Shaw (who later helped found B-N’s Heartland Theater) and actress Rondi Reed, of TV’s “Mike & Molly.”