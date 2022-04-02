 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Are we marrying less? And divorcing less, too?

Question: The Baby Boomer and Gen X generations produced the marrying-est — and then later divorcing-est — generations yet. Has that trend continued in Illinois?

Answer: Not if you believe a 2022 survey by QuoteWizard, a financial polling website. It finds the marriage rate in Illinois has dropped by a rather whopping 51% since 2009. Also found: Since 2009, Illinois has the seventh-lowest percentage in the U.S. of people getting a divorce, and these days the seventh-highest percentage of people who have never married.

 

 

 

