Flick Fact: Are we getting our money’s worth from our Illinois taxes?

Question: Illinois always makes the headlines as home of some of the highest taxes in the U.S. But the personal finance website WalletHub has formulated a new measure — the Best & Worst Taxpayer Return On Their Tax Investments — to give a slightly different result. How does Illinois rank in terms of taxpayers getting back services for their taxes paid?

Answer: Using metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories — education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution — Illinois is No. 32 in the U.S. The five best states for such, says WalletHub: New Hampshire, Florida, South Dakota, Georgia and Virginia. The worst: Hawaii, New Mexico, North Dakota, California and New York.

 

 

 

