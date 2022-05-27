 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Are this newspaper, and Jack Lewis Jewelry, big stars on Netflix today?

Question: Premiering its fourth season today on Netflix is the Emmy-winning sci-fi series “Stranger Things,” with a season-opening scene that might draw wide eyes for Pantagraph readers and Jack Lewis Jewelry clients. Do you know why?

Answer: Season 4, Episode 1, opens with a newspaper carrier wildly heaving newspapers, a person picking up what’s believed to be a 1986 Pantagraph off the front porch, and taking it inside to do the crossword, where a large Jack Lewis Jewelry ad is seen next to the crossword. “Pretty cool for us,” says Jack Lewis owner John Carter. “We’re happy to be included!” Based in a small southern Indiana town, one theory is producers got the wrong Bloomington for its props. (Thanks to Josh Shull for the tip-off.)

